Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

How to protect your garden from extreme weather

By Claire Mummery
4 mins to read
A long, hot summer is forecast which can put stress on your garden plants. Photo / Getty Images.

A long, hot summer is forecast which can put stress on your garden plants. Photo / Getty Images.

Planning for four seasons in a day? Here’s how to prepare your garden for unpredictable weather this summer.

Heading into the summer months, we know from the past three years of extreme weather conditions that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle