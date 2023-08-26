Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Claire Mummery: Top tips for growing strawberries

By Claire Mummery
4 mins to read
Spring is the ideal time to plant your strawberry plants. Photo / 123RF

Spring is the ideal time to plant your strawberry plants. Photo / 123RF

Homegrown always tastes best, says gardening expert Claire Mummery.

Just the thought of picking and eating strawberries from my own garden delights my taste buds and awakens my nostalgia for warm summer days, enjoying mouthfuls

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle