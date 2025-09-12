Set expectations upfront. “We’ll have a few drinks and some nibbles – nothing fancy” gives everyone permission to relax. So does “Come round for pasta – bring whatever you’d like to drink.” That’s more than enough.

2. Use a main dish that scales well

You want a hero dish that feeds a group, holds well and doesn’t require last-minute faffing. This is not the time to try searing individual steaks or folding tortellini by hand. Think baked pastas, slow-cooked stews, grain-based salads or roast chicken pieces that stretch.

A few tried-and-tested options:

A tray of cheesy lasagne (classic or vegetarian) served with a simple green salad and garlic bread

Chicken drumsticks marinated in yoghurt, lemon and spices, roasted and served warm or room temp

A big pot of lentil dahl, rice and store-bought naan

Moroccan-style couscous with roast vegetables and a spoon of hummus or yoghurt

The endless ways to tweak a lasagne to suit dietary requirements make it a comforting, reasonably easy and budget-friendly dinner party winner every time.

Almost all of these can be made in advance, scaled up, and served family-style – no plating required.

3. Supermarket shortcuts are your friend

Hosting is not a test of your culinary range. If there’s one area to drop the guilt, it’s this. Smart shortcuts can save money, time and energy – which means you’re more likely to actually enjoy yourself.

Some no-prep wins:

A wedge of soft cheese (brie or blue), sliced pear and a drizzle of honey

Fancy crisps with a bowl of whipped feta or hummus (homemade or store-bought)

A seeded loaf, warmed in the oven and served with olive oil and dukkah

A rotisserie chicken shredded into flatbreads with slaw and sauce

Frozen mini spanakopita or samosas, baked and served with yoghurt dip

Buy a rotisserie chicken and then throw your remaining energy into a gorgeous panzanella salad or similar. Photo / 123RF

It’s about assembling, not necessarily cooking – and that’s perfectly fine.

4. BYO isn’t rude – it’s resourceful

People want to contribute. So let them – and be specific if needed. “Bring a bottle” or “Could you bring something sweet?” works better than “bring a plate”, which can mean anything from a whole pavlova to half a pack of crackers.

If someone offers to bring something – say yes. And if you’re supplying the food, it’s okay to ask guests to BYO drinks. Most people are relieved to know the rules.

People like to contribute so don't be afraid to make your next shindig a BYO. Photo / 123rf

5. Set time boundaries

Unless you’re truly in the mood for a marathon session, it’s fine to keep things short and sweet. Invite people for a set window – say, 3–5pm for cake and coffee, or 5–8pm for “casual tea”. It takes the pressure off and makes it easier to clean up, too.

And if you’re cooking, don’t be afraid to end the evening with “right, I’m going to do the dishes now” – it’s Kiwi code for “time to go”.

6. What not to bother with

No one cares about perfectly themed table settings. You don’t need bespoke place cards, coordinated napkins or handmade canapés – unless you genuinely love doing that sort of thing. No one remembers the food as much as they remember how they felt. Light a candle. Put on a playlist. Use cloth napkins if you’re feeling fancy. The vibe is half the meal.

Other things you can skip:

Dessert (unless you love baking – let someone else bring it)

Matching glassware – mismatched is charming

A separate kids’ menu – everyone likes cheesy pasta or sausages

Endless side dishes – one carb, one salad, you’re golden.

Hosting gets easier when you stop trying to impress and start focusing on comfort.

7. The leftovers loophole

One of the biggest bonuses of hosting is leftovers – unless you accidentally give them all away. Decide in advance what you’re happy to share and what you’re quietly saving for tomorrow’s lunch. And for guests: if you’re bringing something, don’t expect to take half of it home unless explicitly offered. It’s not a potluck, it’s a party.

If hosting feels like a burden, scale it back. A few good people, one good dish, and some kind of beverage is more than enough. Nobody needs to know your floor wasn’t freshly vacuumed or that the hummus came from a tub. It’s the company that counts – people come for you, not your perfectly blistered flatbread. (Although well done if you pull that off too.)

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients and what toppings to choose for different crackers.