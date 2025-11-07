What's a roast without lashings of luscious gravy? (Hold the lumps.) Photo / 123RF

Some of New Zealand’s favourite dishes are also the causes of our most frequent kitchen calamities. In this series, Herald food contributor Nikki Birrell tackles our most common culinary mistakes. We’re all guilty of one...

Few kitchen failures feel quite as deflating as lumpy gravy. It should be glossy, rich and smooth enough to coat a roast potato. Instead, you’re left whisking furiously at a pot of beige porridge, wondering where it all went wrong.

The dish

Gravy sounds simple. A little fat, a spoon of flour, some stock and a good stir. But it’s one of the easiest things to botch. Too hot, too fast, too little attention – and the flour seizes into little balls that no amount of whisking can save.

Gravy is starch science. The thickening comes from flour granules swelling as they absorb liquid. They need steady heat and movement to hydrate evenly. Add stock too quickly or skip the whisking, and those granules clump together, forming the dreaded lumps. Once that happens, they stay sealed in a gummy armour no amount of boiling will fix.