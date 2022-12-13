Instead of buying new gift wrap, why not use what's already in your home? Photo / Supplied

With the big day just 11 sleeps away, many Kiwis are gearing up for a “cost-of-living Christmas” this year.

With rising rents, inflation and food costs, many families will be wondering how to make the most of the festive season without spending the most on gifts, food, decorations and all the stuff lining shop shelves.

So, how to celebrate without breaking the bank?

Nicola Turner, the environmental consultant behind blog Mainstream Green, has been advocating for spending less and saving not just money, but the environment around us, for years.

And it turns out she’s got plenty of advice when it comes to cutting down at Christmas without sacrificing the festive traditions we love.

“It’s all about being more mindful, and coming back to what the festive season is all about,” she says.

Mainstream Green's Nicola Turner. Photo / Sacha Kahaki

“It’s really easy to get caught up in the hyper-consumption at Christmas because it’s the time of year when we spend more than at any other time of the year - more of our time and energy, more of our money.”

Turner notes that Christmas can have a big impact on the environment too. “It’s estimated that our waste goes up about 30 per cent over this time. Having that impact isn’t great, but it’s also not great for our own wellbeing.”

Gifts

Gifts don’t have to be physical, Turner explains.

“The thing about gift giving is we give gifts to show gratitude or love or appreciation, right? So to me it’s all about thinking, how can I show those? Sometimes it’s giving a physical gift but also spending time with people or experiencing things together.

Those experiences might be swimming lessons for kids, tickets to a show, a coffee voucher - the options are endless.

Don’t dismiss pre-loved gifts either, Turner says. “Sometimes in our family, the older cousins choose a toy or game or puzzle they’ve outgrown and they pass it down.”

Or she’ll hit the local trash and treasure market.

“It’s unique in terms of the things that you find there, and you might have local craft markets with local makers making all sorts of creative things as well.”

Pop some treats or ingredients in a jar and add a label or bow for a cute Christmas gift. Photo / Supplied

If you opt for homemade gifts, they don’t have to be complicated, she says.

“You can put things in a jar, like ingredients for a gingerbread or shortbread recipe, it could be homemade relish. It could just be going to your local bulk store or bulk bins at the supermarket, buying some nice treats, popping them in a jar and putting a bow on it.”

Time and skills make great gifts too, she adds - whether it’s grandparents offering to wallpaper their grandchild’s room, in-laws helping build a garden bed, or a voucher to have your oven cleaned.

Alternatively, gift practical things someone might really need. “I really needed an umbrella, so I actually put that on my Christmas list and got a really nice, good quality umbrella.”

Food

Food waste spikes over the festive season, Turner explains.

“There’s a lot of temptation out there and you can get carried away and buy more than you need.”

So, how do you avoid overspending at the supermarket during the holidays?

“The big thing is making a list and sticking to it,” Turner says. “Only buy what you need. I like to be driven by what’s local and seasonal as well when it comes to food. So that drives my menu all the time, and Christmas is no different.”

Not only is seasonal shopping better for the environment, it’s cheaper - and helps you get creative, she says.

Using your Christmas dinner leftovers can also help save you a trip to the supermarket.

“Always have a plan on what you’re going to do with any leftovers. Encourage people to bring a container and send them home with leftovers, or pop them in the freezer.”

Leftover roast veg, meat and sauces make delicious pizzas, rice salads, wraps or toasties the next day - truly the gift that keeps on giving.

Brown paper, magazine pages, and op shop fabric all make great gift wrapping. Photo / Supplied

Decor

Aussies use enough wrapping paper at Christmastime to wrap around the earth’s equator nearly four times - and Kiwis won’t be far behind.

So, how to cut down on the waste from wrapping and Christmas decorations?

As Turner notes, “Sometimes it’s not recyclable - it’s mixed materials or covered in glitter. For me, it’s using what you already have.”

Instead of buying new, she uses her stash of brown paper shopping bags. Open them up, fold them over, they’re a great gift wrapping option. Alternatively, you can use kids’ artwork, fabric or scarves, a roll of wallpaper - the options are endless.

And for decorations, Turner looks to nature.

“What have you got in your garden or in your neighbour’s garden? With permission, of course.”

And at this time of year, secondhand shops and sites like TradeMe are also “crammed with decoration options” - so instead of buying new Christmas ornaments or tinsel for your tree, why not look for something pre-loved?



















