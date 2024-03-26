This TikTok hack will ensure you'll never struggle with changing your sheets again.

A woman has shared her top tip for putting on a duvet cover with no fuss, and the internet is going crazy over how easy it is.

Ashley Paige, of the United States, posted a clip showing her simple yet effective duvet method, saying the hack was sure to “change your life”, reports news.com.au.

She also promised it would take no longer than three minutes to finish the often-dreaded chore of changing your covers.

Paige began by putting her duvet on a flat surface and then layering the cover, which is inside out, on top of it.

“Make sure the opening is at the top,” she reminded her watchers.

The next part of the tutorial, however, required the duvet cover to have ties on each of its four corners, which is not something all quilt covers have.

“Attach using the ties and then all you have to do is roll from the bottom like a burrito,” she said.

“When you reach the opening simply push the roll through, grab two corners and just it out to fluff.”

She then went on to explain that you can lay your duvet out however you like and make your bed.

TikTok users were stunned by how simple Paige made the often-tricky chore look.

“What are the ties? To tie the corners together? We don’t have those in the UK but it’s genius,” one person shared.

Another commented: “I literally insert myself inside the cover with the blanket.”

TikTok users were stunned by how simple Paige made the often-tricky chore look. Photo / Getty Images

“This is still suuuuch brain science to me I might need to watch on 0.5 about 15 times,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another person said: “My wife sent me this while out of town in hopes that it would help me do the impossible and it did not work, and now I’m sweating and crying.”

One person gushed over the technique, saying: “I have successfully done this twice now and every time I go to flip it inside out, I enter into a fugue state. Somehow it still works (but I have no idea how).”

“The way my husband and I fight to put our duvet on is embarrassing,” one person complained.