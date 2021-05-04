How to celebrate Mum this Mother's Day: What to do, make and buy

Spoil your mum this Mother's Day with her favourite treats and traditions. Photo / Getty Images

If you're celebrating, remembering or thinking about mums this Mother's Day, there are countless ways to show how much you love them.

Last year's lockdown meant most of us couldn't be with our mums in person on Mother's Day, but this year we're lucky enough to be able to spend the day with them.

But whether you live with your mum or you're far apart, there's plenty of ways to show her you appreciate her that aren't just your standard new slippers and brekkie in bed (though we've included it on our list because you really can't go past pancakes on Mother's Day morning).

Her love language might be gifts, quality time, or homemade treats, so there's something here for every mum, nana, aunty and female figure in your life. This day is all about celebrating them and all they do for us throughout the year, so why not go all out?

To do

Take her out for dinner

Everyone loves being taken out to wine and dine, and Mother's Day is the perfect occasion to try out a new restaurant. Why not take the whole family to celebrate? Here's a list of family-friendly Auckland restaurants - either surprise Mum with her favourite or try out something different and start a new tradition.

Paint and wine night

If your mum likes to get in touch with her creative side, why not take her along to a painting and wine night? These events have been popping up all over Auckland recently. Sipping wine while you dabble in watercolours is a great way to unwind that doesn't involve a TV screen, and she'll have a masterpiece of her own to take home afterwards.

Do a yoga class together

Nothing says bonding time like a yoga class. Not only can Mum relax, stretch and unwind, it's the ideal way to spend some time together while getting some exercise. Get your most comfy workout gear and try out a new class you haven't been to before.

Van Gogh Alive

The Van Gogh Alive immersive art exhibition is on now and runs until May 23. If your mum's an art buff like mine she'll love a trip to Spark Arena to marvel at the life-sized sunflowers and cityscapes. She can immerse herself in all her favourite paintings and get some snaps for her gram at the same time.

Give her some well deserved R&R

Chances are what Mum really wants this year is some precious me-time. Time away from work, children and everything that makes life hectic may be just what she needs. Whether that's a night or two away at an Airbnb or simply an afternoon to herself with a good book and a glass of her favourite wine, there's nothing she'll love more than some peace and quiet.

It's an old tradition, but you can't go past breakfast in bed on Mother's Day. Photo / Getty Images

To make

Handmade bouquet

Mum always loves flowers for Mother's Day, but why not make your own bouquet for an extra special touch? Source some fresh blooms from your local florist and try your hand at making your own floral arrangement. Look up some tutorials on YouTube, get cracking and deliver the finished masterpiece to her doorstep.

Brunch in bed

You can't go past a classic breakfast in bed for Mother's Day, whether it's toast with her favourite jam lovingly slathered on by her 5-year-old or you get the whole family in the kitchen flipping pancakes. There's nothing like being woken up with a tray of brekkie delights - as long as you then shut her door and leave her to enjoy her breakfast and a cuppa in peace. Here's a whole collection of Mother's Day breakfast recipes to get you started.

Home-baked treats

Mums are always busy and chances are they don't get fresh baking as often as they'd like, so why not surprise her with a basket of home-baked treats? Whether she likes fresh scones with cream or a classic chocolate cake, if it's made with love then she will love it.

Here are a few ideas.

Get crafty

If your mum or nana lives far away, there's nothing she'll love more than getting a handmade card with a special message in the mail. This is one even the youngest kids can get involved in - let them loose with craft paper, glue sticks and glitter and watch the creativity flow. They'll be on the fridge or kept in a memory box forever.

Homemade hot choccy

Nothing warms the heart like a mug of hot chocolate, and this one is easy enough for kids to make for Mum. The ultimate hot chocolate is the perfect cold weather treat to bring her on Mother's Day morning.

To buy

1. MECCA Drunk Elephant Call It a Night Kit

Mum deserves some luxury skincare this year, and MECCA's Drunk Elephant Call It a Night Kit is the perfect gift set to add to her collection. It includes a glycolic night serum to brighten and get rid of dead skin cells, as well as a whipped face cream to nourish the skin - she'll be glowing in no time.

2. Coco Republic Allia outdoor planter

If your mum is also mother to her "plant babies" then this elegant Allia Concrete Planter is for her. Treat her to this stylish new planter and you will have her babies looking cuter than you do in the baby photos of you on her fridge.

3. Metalbird Pīwakawaka garden decor

These beautifully crafted bird silhouettes will bring your mum's garden to life. A lifelike metal pīwakawaka, tūī or kererū will be a stunning addition to her backyard - and the best part is they're made locally and come in sustainable packaging.

4. Franjo's Kitchen Fig and Almond lactation cookies

These lactation cookies would make the perfect gift for the new mum in your life. The naturopath-formulated treats help boost milk production for breastfeeding mums. And the best part? They come in several delicious flavours, from your classic chocolate chip to ginger and apricot - and there's even a gluten-free option available.

5. Wellington Chocolate Factory Scapegrace Gin chocolate

Two of her favourite things, you can't go wrong with gin and chocolate.

6. Eco Pom Pom

These pom poms hold a reusable shopping bag you can attach to your keyring, so next time Mum pops to the shops she can help save the planet in style.

7. Le Creuset cookware

This one is for the boujee mum in your life. If she's looking for something to love for a lifetime, then any of these luxury kitchenware pieces will add a stunning pop of colour to her kitchen.

8. July personalised hand luggage

The transtasman bubble is open, travel is (kind of) back, and it's probably time Mum updated her luggage for her next adventure. You can personalise this carry-on with her name so she'll never stand at baggage claim asking "Is this one mine?" and embarrassing you by accidentally nabbing someone else's luggage ever again.

9. Charity Tea specialty teas

Charity Teas make a great cuppa for a cause, donating proceeds to the Kai Kitchen Trust which helps fund school lunches for Kiwi kids in need. Whether Mum's favourite brew is a classic breakfast tea or lemon and ginger, there are countless organic options that will be a welcome addition to her tea collection.

10. A make-your-own beeswax wraps kit

All Mum needs to make her own eco-friendly beeswax wraps comes in this Create Your Own Honeywrap wrap kit. All the gear is provided from a wax block to cotton squares so she can make her own personalised sandwich wraps. She'll never have to reach for the plastic wrap ever again.