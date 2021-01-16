How to avoid the SPF mistakes we're all guilty of while on holiday

Not wearing sunscreen can have serious ramifications once you get home. Photo / 123rf

It's the final step in your skincare routine, but don't let its last place deceive you – sunscreen is the most vital product you can put on your face.

It prevents painful sunburn and cuts your risk of developing skin cancer – oh, and it is also the best way to prevent wrinkles.

But for some reason so many of us are still not using sunscreen on our faces (or the rest of our bodies for that matter) every day, and if we are, we're making basic mistakes with the application.

So how do you shoehorn sunscreen into your routine until it becomes a habit? Charlotte Pienaar, the founder of the US's best-selling SPF brand Everyday Humans, says it's about making it easy enough it won't feel like a chore.

"SPF is one of those nagging mum things that takes education to understand the importance of preventive care," she told news.com.au's The Beauty Diary.

"Most people prioritise steps that have visual results like hydration and exfoliation over prevention. But it's actually the most important step of your skincare routine."

Because of this, Charlotte set about creating a sunscreen that aids skin as well as protects it – and the result? An SPF serum that feels and acts like skincare with all the benefits of sunscreen.

"I wanted a sunscreen that you can wear alone and can also play well with make-up," Charlotte said.

Common sunscreen mistakes

According to Charlotte – and pretty much every skincare expert will agree – most people either aren't applying sunscreen at all or are using too little.

Australian guidelines state you need one teaspoon of sunscreen per limb, which for your face is your head and neck. But it's kind of a confusing measurement considering most of us apply sunscreen in the bathroom where there's no cutlery to hand.

But Charlotte recommends the two finger rule, saying it's "go-to" instruction when in doubt.

It's not an exact science, but she said it will give you "roughly" the right amount to ensure your face and neck are adequately protected from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Of course, you need to remember to reapply every two hours.

Another easy mistake to make is to not apply during winter or during periods indoors such as isolation which we've all become accustomed to lately.

"During the winter a lot of people think they should wear less sunscreen because it isn't as sunny, but UVA/UVB rays don't go on holiday during the winter. They're still around," she said. As are rays coming through your windows.

She also points out people can easily miss areas on their face, leaving them with burnt patches – something I am all too familiar with. I am forever accidentally ignoring the bridge of my nose and have to remind myself constantly to go over it.

Last year I went overseas before coronavirus happened and snapped this selfie as a reminder not to keep making the same mistake – but I know I'm not the only person who forgets, especially on holiday.

"A lot of people tend to forget about their ears and the outer corners of their eyes," Charlotte explained.

"Personally I forget sometimes too, but I always remind myself that sunscreen helps with anti-ageing, and I want to delay those crows feet for as long as I can."

It's not just your face you need to think about, with your head and hair often being ignored too.

"Much like our skin, our hair strands also suffer when it comes to the sun," Virginie Gayssot, Head of Education at Franck Provost salons, told The Beauty Diary.

"Sun damage can come in the forms of dry and brittle strands, broken or split ends, thinning and frizziness and of course can wreak havoc on your colour – fading your colour faster and leaving it looking dull."

For blondes this will turn your locks an almost yellow shade and for darker colours, the harsh UVA/UVB rays can change the pigment of the colour making it look almost reddish.

While red heads will notice their vibrant shades turning coppery.

To avoid this, Virginie recommends wearing a hat when going in the sun.

"A wide brim one will also cover your face," she said.

"If you plan to go swimming (either at the beach or in chlorine) tie your hair up and use some leave in conditioner.

"Rinse hair as soon as you get out of the water."

Another option is a hair sunscreen. Virginie recommends the Kérastase Soleil range which "provides effective sun and UV protection for hair".

Here are a few new sunscreen products I've been loving this summer – none of them sting your eyes, they all sit well under make-up and they are super easy to use.