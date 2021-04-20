How the Queen is breaking royal tradition after Prince Philip's funeral

The Queen sat alone to mourn Prince Philip at his funeral. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen sat alone to mourn Prince Philip at his funeral. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has always done things her own way - and how she's choosing to mourn her beloved husband Prince Philip is no exception.

Tradition usually calls for the Queen, 94, to use black-edged stationery during the mourning period, reports Fox News.

But following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at 99, she will use her own personalised stationery, featuring her own crest in black. Usually the crest on the stationery is red.

People magazine reported that the change might be a homage to Philip's well-known no-nonsense character, in keeping with his more modern funeral design. The day featured his coffin being transported in a specially designed Land Rover to the ceremony, where there was no eulogy.

Meanwhile the rest of the royals, including Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will stick to tradition and use the typical black-edged stationery.

The use of this type of stationery was popular in the 19th century, followed by Queen Victoria herself after the death of her husband Prince Albert in 1861.

Matching envelopes with a thick black border are also used as a sign of mourning.

Despite departing from the norm, the Queen held to the tradition of sending Philip one last handwritten note on the black-edged stationery, which was included with a bouquet of flowers at his funeral.

Now 72, Charles has also followed this tradition in the past, most notably after the death of his grandmother the Queen Mother in 2002.

The Queen sat alone, socially distanced, at her husband’s funeral is going to be an enduring image. When she said, aged 21 in April 1947 that she was going to serve her country, she meant every word of it. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/2hYbxErl4P — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 17, 2021

It's expected the Queen will use the new stationery with the black crest when responding to the sympathies, condolences and well-wishes sent to her following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on April 9.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Queen was visibly emotional on the day of Philip's funeral, photographed dabbing away a tear for her husband of 73 years.

Though the Queen is known for not showing much emotion in public, a candid photo taken by the Royal Central captured her in the back of her black Bentley on her way out of the service wiping away a tear after farewelling her life partner.