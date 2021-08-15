How Prince Andrew's lawsuit could affect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew's lawsuit will have an impact on the entire royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest ally in the royal family will now most likely have to shift her attention to supporting Prince Andrew amid his lawsuit.

Princess Eugenie is reportedly backing Harry and his much-anticipated memoir, which could help heal the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals.

A palace source revealed that "Eugenie's support of Harry writing a memoir could be a game-changer because a show of support from within the royal family would most certainly lend more credibility to whatever he chooses to reveal and could possibly result in a change in strategy in how the Palace responds."

But now in light of the news of her father Andrew's lawsuit filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, Eugenie may need to shift her focus to supporting her father.

A source told Best Life, "Eugenie has been Harry's greatest ally since he and Meghan decided to step away from their royal duties but now, just as it's come to light that she is helping her cousin while he works on his memoir, her father [is] being accused of sexual assault in this new lawsuit.

"Of course she wants to be there for Andrew and stay involved as the family strategises on how to move forward. Eugenie is very close to her father. She may also feel she doesn't want to drag Harry's name into all this in the media by association. She's a lovely person and it's sad to see her put in such a terrible position."

Harry has spoken out about his wish to distance himself from Andrew's lawsuit.

When the Duke of Sussex was duped by Russian hoaxers into thinking he was on a phone call with Greta Thunberg, he revealed how he really felt about his uncle.

He told the pranksters, "I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn't done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family."

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have been close since they were young. Photo / Getty Images

Harry and Eugenie have both been victimised by tabloid coverage due to their parents' actions.

Since they were children, the cousins have been involved in coverage of their parents' scandals. Harry has been vocal about the trauma he and brother Prince William suffered amid their parents' divorce as their affairs were revealed in the media.

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice were caught up in the scandals plaguing their parents' marriage, including Sarah Ferguson's banishment from the royal family. She was also captured on camera taking bribes for access to Andrew. Now Eugenie and Beatrice's father is facing legal action over accusations of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

But even if Eugenie's allegiance shifts from Harry, there will always be "a lot of love" between the cousins.

One insider revealed that the pair will always be close. "Harry and Eugenie understand each other in a way other family members cannot," said the source. "They have both had to put on brave faces supporting their parents while inside, they grappled emotionally with all that's happened to them as a result. That is why they are so close. If Eugenie is forced to step back from helping to heal the rift between Harry and the rest of the family because of what she now must deal with regarding her father, he will understand. There is a lot of love there."