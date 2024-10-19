Stacey with her grandchildren Jasper and Madison. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

We raised six kids on a single income. I wanted to share my knowledge, so I started filming cost-effective meals, and Farmers Wife Homestead was born.

There are some horrible bullies online, but I get so much in return for putting myself out there. The community’s an amazing bunch of people. That’s what keeps me going.

My dad was a farm manager. The farm provided us with meat and that’s where I learned my love of gardening. Mum was an amazing cook. I learned from watching her. Then when I became a mum, I learned to cook from scratch.

My first husband wasn’t a farmer, although we did a stint dairy farming because I convinced him it was a great lifestyle. We absolutely loved it, but ended up separating.

Raising six children was pretty much a full-time job. But I would volunteer at kindergarten and teach elderly men how to cook once their wives had died.

Stacey and Karl have been married for seven years. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

When the children were little, it wasn’t all about how much stuff they had. We went to the toy library and second-hand shops.

I did my OE for four years in Western Australia where I have family and took the children – they were in their late teens down to 3 years old – and worked in restaurants honing my skills as I’m not a trained chef.

I met Karl, a father of three, eight years ago, when I was living in Tauranga. I moved to Raglan to be with him and we’ve been married for seven years – I even catered our wedding.

I love budgeting. I save every food receipt to compile a list of what I will need in future. It helps me work out what to bulk buy. It’s also a guide of what vegetables I need to plant, so I can save money there. Your grocery bill is probably one of your biggest variables – if you can control what you’re spending, you start saving.

Stacey has set herself a challenge – to spend only $5000 on food in a year. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

It doesn’t mean buying everything in bulk, it’s about learning what to shop for that will last the year and save money. I bulk up expensive food items with cheaper ones.

I can get 38 servings for $30, using two chickens. I make sweet and sour, chicken pot pie, nachos, chicken subs and I use the carcass as stock for pumpkin soup. I make a loaf of sandwiches and freeze them, I bake and buy produce in season. We don’t eat out – it’s too expensive – so I make “fakeaways” such as fish and chips, burgers and pizza.

I’ve set myself a challenge – to spend only $5000 on food in a year to feed three adults and a teenager. I have a daily budget of $14, but I do keep a well-stocked pantry and have plenty of preserves on hand.

We’re tracking a little over budget because I hurt my back and couldn’t garden, and then I had a knee operation, so I cooked ahead and did freezer meals. Now I’m not spending as much.

I would love to start a second YouTube channel on budgeting. I get a lot of comments from elderly through to young people at university who don’t have much money.

I’m not great with technology, so learning how to run a website and start a YouTube channel’s been a full-time job. I find it really rewarding. Saving people’s lives was really rewarding. Saving people money’s pretty rewarding too.

For more info, visit farmerswifehomestead.com