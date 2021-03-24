How Dunkirk and an atom bomb led 102-year-old Bruce Powell to a life of fulfilment

102-year-old Bruce Powell knows a thing or two about the meaning of happiness. Photo / Supplied

At nearly 103 years old, retired engineer Bruce Powell has a lot more life experience than most of us can claim.

He narrowly missed the World War II battle of Dunkirk in 1940 due to a bout of meningitis, moved his family across oceans to New Zealand, lost his beloved wife Dorothy and become a great-grandfather of six.

All these experiences have taught him a thing or two about life and what it means to live a truly happy one.

Now he's as content as can be - so what's Powell's secret to living a long and happy life? Turns out a loving family unit and a happy mind are key to a fulfilling existence at any age.

"Age you can do nothing about," admits the 102-year-old originally from Middlesborough, northeast England.

"But you can keep yourself healthy, and socially active. If you look around at nature, it's on the go all the time. A sedentary lifestyle can be devastating for people."

So every morning Powell takes a walk around Metlifecare retirement village The Orchards, where he lives. "It keeps my mind and my body happy," he says.

"And that's the essence of happiness. You're content if your body and mind are functioning well."

And the father of two, grandfather of four, and now great-grandfather of six says his family is the other great source of his happiness.

Ever the optimist, Powell somewhat had a debilitating illness to thank for beginning his family unit. Serving in France during World War II, he narrowly missed the battle of Dunkirk after contracting meningitis. The illness resulted in his meeting the love of his life Dorothy when he was sent back to England to recover.

The couple chose to move to New Zealand with their two children in 1955 to start a new life. Powell says he was getting sick of the English climate and felt deeply concerned Britain was developing its own atom bomb.

Powell lost his beloved wife Dorothy in 2009. Photo / Supplied

So when an opportunity came up to work as an electrical draftsman at the Auckland naval base, he jumped at the chance. Aotearoa seemed like a great place to build a new life - and it brought them closer together as a family.

"When you immigrate you don't know anyone so you become very close with each other," Powell says. "It takes a while to get to know people."

He couldn't be prouder of his kids and grandkids. When they were growing up in Auckland's Takapuna, he spent hours with them building houses, a spa pool, and even a television set.

Dorothy died in 2009 and his son moved back to Wales to live, but Powell is just as close with his children as ever - his son calls every week and his daughter visits him regularly.

Powell served in the British army during the war, mainly in weapons control. Photo / Supplied

He's lived on different continents and moved across oceans, and there's still no slowing down for Powell. Now living in a retirement village in what he calls a "DIY apartment", he still does everything for himself, from cooking and cleaning to laundry. "I don't see any difficulty at all."

It's staying active and connected that helps him stay happy, as well as looking after his health and wellbeing.

"I have a buddy in the rest home who sends me a text every morning to make sure I've woken up, to check I'm okay - and I do the same for her. That daily contact is important."

Whatever's next for Powell, he'll be giving it his best shot. And that's his parting advice:

"Whatever you're doing, do your best. Give your dreams your best."