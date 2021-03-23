'Dead sexy': Wife pens hilarious, heartbreaking obituary for 'greatest man on earth'

Eric A. Sauser and his wife of 13 years, Crystal. Photo / Crystal Sauser

A woman's obituary for her "dead sexy" husband has gone viral after she paid tribute to her partner for being "just a rockin' dude".

Eric A. Sauser, 43, died in his sleep on February 26 after a battle with leukaemia.

The dad-of-three, from the US state of Nebraska, left behind wife of 13 years Crystal Sauser, who was tasked with not only planning his funeral but also writing his obituary.

The 39-year-old told CNN she had no idea how to write an obituary and decided instead to have some fun paying tribute to her husband, aka the "greatest man on earth".

"We think the cause of death was either leukaemia or more likely being 'dead sexy'. Eric, we've always loved you and miss you already," Sauser wrote.

Referring to herself as his "smoking hot wife", Sauser wrote that her husband was "preceded in death by billions, including his dog Harvey who most of us loved to hate. We are confident they are joyfully reconnecting right now."

Describing Eric Sauser as "Super Dad, aka Easy, just a rockin' dude", Crystal Sauser wrote that his death was "just in time for him to make his spiritual appearance at every Red Sox spring game".

For his funeral it was requested that mourners pay tribute by "jamming out to Ozzy Osbourne and raising a cold beer (preferably Busch Light) in celebration of Eric's life".

"In lieu of flowers, please pray that the Huskers have a winning season, or send a donation in Eric's name," the obituary concluded.

"He would appreciate either or both."

Eric and Crystal Sauser with their children Amelia, Violet and Benjamin. Photo / Crystal Sauser

Sauser told CNN her husband would have been embarrassed but also loved the attention the obituary received, joking that he "loved a chance to be a showboat".

Eric Sauser was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after noticing he was breathless carrying his daughter up to her bedroom.

He underwent two years of treatment, only to have the cancer return 12 months ago.

Writing the obituary had been a chance to share who Eric Sauser was with the world after the Covid-19 pandemic caused him to isolate for the last 12 months of his life, his widow said.

"For me, to be able to put him out into the world again was so special.

"It was a chance to share who he was, so people knew he wasn't just some sick dude."