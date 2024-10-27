Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How choosing solitude can free your mind and lift your mood

By Jamie Friedlander Serrano
Washington Post·
7 mins to read
Solitude is more than just time alone – it’s a chance to reset, reflect, and unleash creativity. Photo / 123rf

Solitude is more than just time alone – it’s a chance to reset, reflect, and unleash creativity. Photo / 123rf

Being alone is not the same thing as being lonely. In fact, it’s associated with positive feelings.

Bill Gates is known for his solitary “think weeks”. The painter Georgia O’Keeffe often spent days alone walking and working at her ranch in New Mexico. And the poet Emily Dickinson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle