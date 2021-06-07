How baby Lilibet's name is a secret tribute to Meghan's mum Doria Ragland

Meghan may have included a sweet nod to her mum Doria in her daughter's name. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan may have included a sweet nod to her mum Doria in her daughter's name. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter's name is an obvious tribute to both the Queen and Princess Diana.

But it seems the name "Lilibet" holds a secret nod to Meghan's mum as well, writes The Sun.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born over the weekend and shares the Queen's family nickname.

Elizabeth was given the nickname by her grandfather George V, who joked that she couldn't pronounce her name as a child. And her husband Philip would later call her the same name for more than 70 years.

But now it's been suggested that the baby's name has a hidden reference to Meghan's mum Doria Ragland.

Journalist Afua Adom told Good Morning Britain, "Lilibet is such a pretty name, it's such a cute name. It is not just about being named after the Queen.

"It is a bit of a nod to Meghan's mother Doria as well, because Meghan's mother's nickname for her is flower, hence why we've got Lili in there for Lilibet."

It comes after another source told the Evening Standard that Prince Harry would be taking a few months off work to spend time with his family.

And big brother Archie is said to be thrilled by the arrival of his new baby sister, another source has claimed.

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana 🎊



Wishing them all well at this special time. pic.twitter.com/ucJZIm2kqH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2021

"Archie and his parents are excited to welcome the new addition to their family. He's very happy to have a little sister."

Harry and Meghan's biographer Omid Scobie said the couple won't be in a hurry to get back to work.

"We're so used to seeing senior royals going back to work but Harry and Meghan are leading by example they offer up to 20 weeks parental leave at Archewell – it'll be several months off work for the pair of them," he said.

Asked if the nod to the Queen in Lilibet's name could help heal the rift made by the couple's Oprah interview, he told Good Morning America: "I don't know about an olive branch but it shows how close they've always been with the Queen."