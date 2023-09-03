The pilot died after the plane he was flying crashed during a gender reveal party. Video / @upuknews1

It was meant to be a happy day for one expecting couple, but things took a tragic turn during their extravagant gender reveal party.

Daily Mail has reported the couple had called together friends and family at their home in Sinaloa, Mexico, for the special day, organising a small jet to fly past and release a pink or blue coloured powder revealing whether they were having a girl or a boy.

Everything appeared to be picture perfect as the plane approached the “Oh Baby” sign the couple were standing beside and released pink smoke, however, things quickly took a devastating turn.

After dropping the pink powder for the gender reveal, the wing of the plane appears to fold in causing the aircraft to crash. Photo / Twitter

While the couple and their nearest and dearest were celebrating the fact they were having a daughter, the plane – which was reported to be a Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft – had a malfunction.

Seemingly unaware of what was happening in front of them, the couple continued to celebrate the gender reveal, hugging friends and family, while a grim video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows the plane begin to spiral.

Appearing to show one of the wings on the plane collapsing, the plane then enters a spiral mid-air before it nosedived into a nearby parking lot.

Pilot killed after his Piper PA-25 left wing failed at a gender reveal party in the town of San Pedro, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/6JILK7fsGm — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 3, 2023

Local media have reported the pilot was a 32-year-old man who despite being rushed to hospital after the accident, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Gender reveals have become a common celebration for expecting couples and while many see a coloured cake or balloons popping, some can take a more unique approach.

Earlier this year, a couple went viral after they shared a clip from their explosive party.

In the clip, the family posed in front of a huge sign reading “Oh Baby” and decorated with blue and pink balloons. Seconds later, explosions went off around the sign, sending up pink smoke and confetti to signify that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

The family were then seen excitedly jumping up and down - but many viewers didn’t think the stunt itself was something to celebrate, as it could have led to a forest fire.