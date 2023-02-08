A couple has gone viral on TikTok with a video of their gender reveal party that sent explosive sparks flying into the air near several flammable trees. Video / @blanca3326 via TikTok

A couple has gone viral on TikTok with a video of their gender reveal party that sent explosive sparks flying into the air near several flammable trees. Video / @blanca3326 via TikTok

Two parents-to-be have gone viral online after sharing a clip from their gender reveal.

The video, which has been viewed nearly 21 million times, saw explosive sparks released into the air near several trees, risking setting them on fire, reports the New York Post.

In the clip, the family poses in front of a huge sign reading “oh baby” and decorated with blue and pink balloons. Seconds later, explosions go off around the sign, sending up pink smoke and confetti to signify that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

The family are seen excitedly jumping up and down - but many viewers didn’t think the stunt itself was something to celebrate, as it could have led to a forest fire.

“Baby announcement or forest fire,” one commented.

One couple has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of their gender reveal party. Photo / @blanca3326

“This could have gone wrong in so many levels,” another pointed out, with another joking, “forest fire aesthetic”.

“Right underneath the very nonflammable eucalyptus trees,” one noted.

But others were blown away - no pun intended - by the sight.

“If it takes all my life earnings to make my gender reveal like this, then I will spend it in an instant,” one declared.

“I don’t want a gender reveal bc its so unnecessary but this absolutely could work,” another commented, while another exclaimed, “I was NOT expecting that.”

It comes after a gender reveal held in September 2020 in California caused a deadly wildfire that ravaged 10,000 acres of land.

Earlier, in December 2018, one Australian family set their car on fire after putting special smoking tyres on it to announce their baby’s gender with pink smoke.

The countless tragedies sparked by gender reveals have led blogger Jenna Karvunidis - who is credited with coming up with the idea - to apologise for inspiring the movement.

“Who cares what gender the baby is?” she wrote in a Facebook post in 2019.

“Assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what’s between their legs.”