Harry reveals Prince Charles stopped taking his calls

Prince Harry today revealed that, after he left the UK, his father stopped taking his calls.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry described how tensions escalated between him and his family, after he left the country with his wife Meghan Markle and the couple's son Archie.

When asked by Oprah why they decided to leave, Harry did not hold back and blamed it on "lack of support and lack of understanding" from his family.

"I didn't have anyone to turn to," Harry said. "The family very much have this mentality that 'this is how it is, you can't change it, we've all been through it'. What was different for me was the race element."

Since leaving the UK, he said he had numerous conversations with his grandmother and his dad - until Charles stopped taking his calls.

Prince William (left), Prince Harry (middle), and Prince Charles (right) at Princess Diana's funeral. Photo / Getty Images

When asked why his father had stopped speaking to him, Harry said it was "because I took matters into my own hands".

He says the two of them are talking again but the relationship is broken.

"There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar. Archie's his grandson. I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship," he added.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry laugh during the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on September 10, 2014 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

He says he also holds hope that his relationship with his brother will improve but they are keeping some space between each other at the moment.

He hopes "time will heal" everything.

Harry also revealed he was hurt after being financially cut off from the family and having his security removed, after the couple relocated to Canada.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother Princess Diana's death: "To receive no help at all and to be told 'This is just how it is, we've all been through it'," he added.

Harry said he was "trapped" but didn't know he was trapped. The prince added that Meghan saved him.

Harry, Meghan and Archie currently live in California with their two dogs and their rescue chickens. Today, they announced to the world that they are expecting a little girl to join the family.