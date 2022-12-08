Prince Harry’s dodges awkward questions from the press at at New York event. Video / Sky News

King Charles and Prince William are ready to undertake a “swift and robust” response to any unfounded accusations in Harry and Meghan’s looming Netflix docuseries.

The senior royals are rumoured to be bracing for the worst while preparing to address unjust claims amidst the release of the new series at 8am on Thursday (9pm Thursday NZ time), according to Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan have made several statements in the series’ two recently released Netflix trailers, accusing aides of leaking and “planting” harmful news stories against the couple - playing a “dirty game” - and making claims that the Palace didn’t protect them.

However, the Royals believe the upcoming docuseries will actually be short of new revelations.

“There’s a real feeling in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there isn’t much more to say”, a source told the Mirror.

“But preparations are being made for all outcomes, especially if there are unjust accusations being made.”

Members of the Sussexes’ now non-existent household are apparently “seething with rage” with regards to the trailers of the six-part documentary.

Buckingham and Kensington Palace officials will watch the first volume of the series on Thursday morning (9pm Thursday NZ time) once it has been released.

However, sources reported that the Palace are not likely to respond until the full series has hit screens - due next Thursday.

The hotly anticipated docu-series Harry & Meghan premieres on December 8. Photo / Netflix

King Charles and the Prince of Wales allegedly told aides to provide a “swift and robust” response if necessary.

“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust.”

In the meantime, Harry and Meghan have sworn that it is just the “beginning”, having spoken earlier of “sweeping down walls of oppression”.

It comes following the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York last night where journalists grilled the Sussexes with awkward comments regarding their bombshell docuseries trailers.

Harry and Meghan were questioned by the crowd whether they were putting money before family as they arrived at the star-studded gala hosted by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation. The couple received an award for fighting racism in the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not directly respond, however Harry could be heard saying “so many questions” before they were shown inside.

Meghan and Prince Harry attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The pair warned that their war against ‘oppression’ has only just begun in their speech at the awards ceremony.

The Sussexes made the politically rife pre-taped comments after being honoured with an award by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation for fighting racism. The prize had previously been won by the likes of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about the suicidal thoughts she experienced when she become a member of the Royal Family, telling the audience she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and confessing that the decision not to end her life “wasn’t easy”, in comments similarly resembling those made in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Supplied

The Duke of Sussex praised the late Robert F Kennedy at the gala: “As we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities.

“We understand this honour, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning.”

He said: “Bobby Kennedy said, ‘Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.’’’

The Duchess added: “The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope. It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit. And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and hold close to our hearts. And he delivered a vision for the common good of society.”

"He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance".
































