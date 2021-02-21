Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview to be re-edited following latest Royal Family rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey has had to be re-edited following their latest explosive rift with the Royal Family. Photo / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey has had to be re-edited following their latest explosive rift with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex blindsided the Queen after agreeing to a tell-all interview without informing her of their latest move.

The couple's role within the royal family was thrown into disarray last week following the announcement of the interview.

Buckingham Palace has since confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple's split from the royal family.

The move has now meant last week's filming of the tell-all interview now has to be re-edited.

It is understood the couple spoke in detail about their roles within a royal family which has now been "significantly" altered, The Mirror reported.

One insider told The Mirror that CBS would re-shoot parts of the interview to discuss the changes that have now been put in place following their royal rift.

A source told the Mirror: "When the duke and duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away.

"They didn't see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play.

"Now, however, other than their titles, they are to have no role in royal life - a point producers know was not discussed when Winfrey spoke to them."

The insider said the interview is understood to have taken place last Tuesday, the same day Harry's grandfather Prince Philip was admitted to hospital.

Oprah spent two days with the couple, filming their primetime interview with CBS.

The couple were keen to have "the final say on Megxit".

Harry and Meghan's decision to do the tell-all interview before informing the Queen is said to have infuriated Prince William, who feels it was an "insulting, disrespectful and petulant" parting shot at the Queen, the Mirror reported.

It is royal protocol to run potential TV interviews past the Queen.

It is claimed Queen Elizabeth II is unsettled following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / AP

Despite last week's announcement to strip the pair of their royal patronages and Harry's military appointments, the Queen said they remained "much-loved members" of the family.

"While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family," the palace statement said.

Meghan and Harry then released a statement of their own through a spokesperson with a riposte to the words "life of public service".

"As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," the statement said.

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The Times reported that a source close to the monarch said the Sussexes' statement was "petulant and insulting to the Queen", with another source adding, "You don't answer the Queen back — it's just not done."

The trailer to the tell-all interview is set to be released later this week.