Harry and Meghan's first Netflix series will centre on Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan with Oprah for their bombshell interview. Photo / Supplied

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed details of their first Netflix series, part of their multi-million dollar deal with the network.

It will focus on the Invictus Games, the competition that gives sick and injured soldiers and veterans the chance to compete in sport.

The Games have long been a favourite cause for Harry, who served for the British Army in Afghanistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions announced that the multi-episode docuseries will be titled Heart of Invictus and produced in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry, the patron of the foundation, will appear on camera and also serve as executive producer.

Incredibly exited to tell you about HEART OF INVICTUS – a new docu-series from Archewell Productions that reveals the human stories and resilient spirit behind the Invictus Games. @WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/0CcWyiTHhm — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 6, 2021

Producers say the series "will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022".

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive and chief content officer, said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear".

"From the moment I met them, it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

Harry and Meghan have been busy since their bombshell Oprah interview, also creating podcasts for Spotify.

Harry has also joined the corporate world with a role with the employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc, as the couple settle into California and continue their move away from the royal family.