Tension is brewing within the Sussex camp, with reports “friction” has developed between the couple amid a bruising few weeks. Photo / Netflix

Friction has reportedly developed between Prince Harry and Meghan amid the fallout from their Netflix docu-series and his bombshell memoir, Spare.

“California sources” told The Spectator that the normally loved-up pair are at odds after a bruising few weeks, culminating in the couple being brutally roasted with an unflattering depiction on a recent episode of the animated comedy series South Park.

South Park ripped into Meghan and Harry in an episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour". Photo / Comedy Central

In the episode, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen doing interviews on a Worldwide Privacy Tour, Harry’s memoir is renamed Waaaagh and Meghan is described as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim”.

The public roast led people to believe that the Sussexes would consider legal action, however, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson responded to the allegations saying: “This is baseless and boring”, according to Newsweek.

The Spectator reports the couple are so upset by the episode they are “taking it out on each other”, and Meghan is “annoyed” but “refuses to watch it all”.

The outlet reports that her frustration is compounded by the fact it comes as she prepares for a legal showdown with her half-sister.

Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle is suing her for defamation following the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Samantha Markle is suing for defamation following Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and according to The Spectator, the Duchess is “obsessed” with the litigation.

Meghan was also “embarrassed” at the global headlines and negative reaction to Harry’s memoir, released last month, and feels “excluded” from her father-in-law King Charles’ coronation plans.

With invitations currently being sent out, it’s yet to be confirmed whether the couple will actually receive one, although multiple UK publications have indicated they are on the guest list.

However, as the relationship between the California-based royals and Harry’s family is more fractured than ever, it’s unknown whether they will decide to attend.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly demanded a summit with his father and brother to clear the air before agreeing to fly to the UK, but it’s believed that request was denied.

It’s also understood Harry has not had any direct contact with Charles or William since the release of his explosive memoir, in which he pulled no punches while detailing his conflicts with them.

Should Harry and Meghan choose to attend the coronation on May 6 after all, it’s expected they will be seated in the gallery with other non-working royals and will have no special roles. They’re also unlikely to be included in the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.