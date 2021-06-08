Harry and Meghan introduce baby Lilibet to the Queen over video call: 'They couldn't wait'

Queen Elizabeth has met the great-granddaughter who shares her nickname. Photo / Getty Images

Just days after Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's birth on June 4, she had a very important meeting to attend.

At just a few days old, she was introduced to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, reports People.

Lilibet is the first child of senior royals to be born in America. According to the outlet, her parents "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived" as soon as they returned home from Santa Barbara Cottage hospital where she was born.

Harry and Meghan reportedly told the Queen she was getting a namesake in her great-granddaughter, named with Elizabeth's own childhood nickname. And for her middle name, they chose a tribute to Harry's mother. The name might also hold a sweet nod to Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who called Meghan "Flower" as a child.

Royal historian Robert Lacey said Harry and the Queen have a "remarkable" bond that has grown since Diana's death in 1997.

"She was a sort of stepmother for Harry and William," he said.

"We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future King, but we are realising now the importance of the emotional bonds that she's been able to establish with Harry and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains."

And despite the distance, it seems the Sussexes still make an effort to keep in touch with the Queen. Harry told James Corden on the Late Late Show in February that he and Meghan had chatted to the Queen and Prince Philip over a Zoom call.

Harry shared that his grandparents even got to see 2-year-old Archie "running around".

It's not yet known when Lili will meet her great-grandmother and the rest of the royal family in person, but the couple may choose to spend Christmas in Sandringham depending on Covid-19 restrictions.

They are also likely to travel home in June 2022 for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years of her reign. But before then, Harry will travel to London on July 1 for the unveiling of a statue in honour of his mother Diana.