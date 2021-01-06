Happy new beard: The lockdown grooming trends Kiwis are bringing into 2021

The era of the lockdown beard isn't over yet. Photo / Supplied

2020 was a year of growth in more ways than one, with countless men taking the opportunity to cultivate what became known as the "lockdown beard".

And it looks like the trend won't be disappearing anytime soon.

Polling 500 Kiwi men, research from global skincare experts Bulldog Skincare for Men has revealed how our grooming habits changed in 2020.

Barbershop Boar & Blade owner Hohepa Rutene spoke to the Herald about what we can expect to see from the barber's chair heading into 2021.

Last year saw many men leaving their razors in the cabinet and letting their facial hair flourish without fear of judgment.

But now that we're allowed to leave the house, Rutene says the New Year will see many of us shaking up our grooming routines and finding a new look.

"When we look good, we feel good and we could all do with feeling good this New Year, right? Grooming is one way guys can get that boost and I love seeing how confident people are once they've just had a new haircut," he says.

According to Rutene, here are the major facial hair trends set to take over in 2021.

The taming of the lockdown beard

Yes, the lockdown beard can be a good thing, Rutene says - "if it's shaped right and looked after properly!"

According to the survey, over half of Kiwi men shaved less last year and let it all grow out - with most admitting they also washed their faces less during lockdown.

But while iso-scruff is sticking around this year, beards will be looking tidier, he says.

"We'll see the novelty of really long and unruly facial hair wear off. Guys will begin paying more attention to their beards, keeping them shorter but still with a 'lived-in' look - not perfectly chiselled jaw lines."

As for haircut trends, with the weather heating up, shorter fades are in.

"It helps keep their cuts look cleaner for longer. In 2020 we also saw an increase in guys embracing their curls and taking a more relaxed, textured look on the top, which is something we should see continue through 2021," Rutene says.

Barbershop owner Hohepa Rutene says Kiwi guys will be shaking up their grooming routines in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Moustache mo-ment

Turns out the moustache trend isn't just for Movember - 2020 saw countless guys embracing the mo.

And the research shows one in ten guys are considering a mo this summer.

"2020 was a tough year – to lighten the mood, 2021 will be about fun and experimentation when it comes to grooming and shaving. We're already seeing guys embrace the moustache in all its glory, a trend which will continue into 2021," Rutene says.

The survey showed the keenest guys to try out a moustache in the new year are Aucklanders, with 13 per cent of city dwellers eager to embrace the look.

Full beard, clean shaven, or a mo - they're all trends tipped to take over this year. Photo / Supplied

Putting your best face forward

From maskne to Zoom face, a whole new set of skin problems presented themselves last year.

Rutene says men are now more interested in their own skincare than ever. "Moisturiser really is a man's best friend - stubble is okay but not rough skin!"

The research shows a quarter of men are planning to refresh - or start - a skincare regime and use products like face wash and moisturiser regularly.

"As social distancing rules ease and the weather heats up, we're all spending more time outside the house socialising. As we move into 2021, there will be a renewed focus on looking and feeling good," Rutene says.

"Already loads of guys are using their partners' products, but this year we'll continue to see guys embrace their own face products."