Lifestyle

Greg Bruce: Mr Fowler and me, 37 years later

10 minutes to read
Mr. Fowler in 1982. Photo / Supplied

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Greg Bruce visits his favourite primary school teacher - but finds his memories are not shared

It was 1985. Richard Hadlee took career-best figures of 9 for 52 at the Gabba, David Lange told

