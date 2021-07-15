Grandmother furious over couple naming their child after video game character

The couple want to honour the way they met - but the grandmother-to-be has other ideas. Photo / 123rf

A couple who met through playing a video game online together have decided to name their child after a character in one of the games - and the man's mother is not pleased with the news.

The man shared on Reddit the story of his baby's name and his mum's reaction, asking people for opinions about whether he was in the wrong.

"My wife and I are both big gamers. We actually met through playing a game together online and it's important to us," the man wrote.

"My wife and I were both greatly moved by the story of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. We consider him one of the best fictional characters of all time. I've been playing video games for a long time and his story is the only one to ever make me cry," he continued.

"It was my wife who suggested that we use Arthur Morgan as the first and middle names for our son. Not only would we be paying tribute to our favorite character, but there's nothing wrong or 'weird' about the names, other than Arthur is a little old-fashioned now. But it isn't as if we're naming him Sonic the Hedgehog or Donkey Kong."

The man's mother and baby's grandmother-to-be was not pleased with the idea.

He explained it is the first baby for both sides of the family, which probably adds to everyone's excitement.

His mother has been pressuring him to name the baby after her brother, who died 25 years ago.

The father-to-be says he has no memories of his uncle, as he was only a year old when he died.

When the grandma-to-be found out what they plan on naming the baby, she did not hide her disappointment.

"She actually drove 30 minutes to our house so she could bang on our door and berate us in person for honouring someone who doesn't actually exist over her flesh-and-blood sibling," the man recalled.

"When we tried gently (and then firmly) to advise her that we respected her position but that we weren't going to budge on ours, she walked out and told us that she would have nothing to do with our son and would never acknowledge him as family."

Reddit users overwhelmingly agreed that the man and his wife should stick to their guns about their chosen name.

"Your child, you and your spouse's choice. That simple," one person said.

"Definitely. OP's mother is also forgetting the fact that it's the name that matters not where they got it from. Arthur is absolutely a normal name," someone else said.