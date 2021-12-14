Grandma slammed for cruel Christmas act towards step-grandchild

A grandmother has been criticised on social media for her cruel treatment of her step-grandchild. Photo / Facebook

A Facebook jury has found a grandma guilty of having "no heart" after she left her son's stepchild off her Christmas list.

The unnamed grandmother was outed by a friend of hers who saw a "heartbreaking" photo, shared by the gran on social media. In the photo four children can be seen wearing matching Christmas pyjamas, while a fifth child sits on the end, wearing something different, clearly the odd one out.

The friend who shared the photo, captioned it with the words: "Some people out there with no heart!"

"A friend of mine is married. Mother-in-law bought matching PJ's for all kids EXCEPT the one that doesn't belong to her son. Is she wrong?" she asked on a local Facebook group page.

Members of the Facebook group where the photo was shared were horrified by the image and did not attempt to hide their anger.

One person commented that the grandmother was: "100 per cent wrong".

"The woman should feel ashamed of herself for leaving an innocent child out."

"This is horrible to the core," wrote another.

A third added: "Wow what a horrible thing to do."

Some commenters defended the grandma, calling it "her choice", while one pointed the finger at the mother for not preventing the cruel act.

"The mum should have refused them," one person wrote. "To let this happen and then take a photo as well."

Blended families are always complicated and no one knows the real story behind the image, but being excluded is never a good feeling, especially for a child at Christmas.