Dr Dre's celebratory divorce photo after reaching agreement with ex-wife

Dr Dre. Photo / Supplied

Billionaire Dr Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young have reportedly reached a divorce agreement "in principle" following a long and ugly court battle.

Nicole, 51, who was married to the rapper and businessman for 25 years, had been asking for more than NZ$2.8 million a month in temporary spousal support since filing for divorce in mid-2020. The pair share two adult children together.

According to TMZ, Dre, 56, real name Andre Young, will pay a one-off cheque of $2.8m, as well as Nicole's $738,000 legal fees.

A photo of the Beats by Dre co-founder, who is worth a cool $1.2 billion, has since gone viral on social media and show him sitting on a chair in front of giant balloons which read, "DIVORCED AF".

Dr Dre has posed for a photo with balloons reading "Divorced AF". Photo / Breyon Prescott/Instagram

The image was originally posted by songwriter Breyon Prescott, who wrote: "My brother @drdre just told me it's final!!! Congrats."

It comes after Dre was ordered to pay Young $419,294 per month in spousal support beginning on August 1 this year, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Dre was ordered to keep paying the amount to Young until she remarried or entered into a domestic partnership — or unless the court orders otherwise at a later date.

It is not yet known how their reported new agreement impacts this order.

Despite Dre's celebratory image, TMZ cites sources with "direct knowledge" who claim a deal is yet to be signed and that "this whole thing could blow up again".

Both Dre and Young are yet to make a public comment.

In January, Dre suffered a brain aneurysm that left him fighting for his life.

While he was in intensive care, Young accused Dre of "years of violent and emotional abuse" in court documents.

The documents, obtained by the Daily Mail, revealed the music mogul's ex claimed he "held a gun to her head, punched her in the face and slammed her against a wall, lifting her off her feet by her neck".

Dr. Dre and his estranged ex-wife Nicole Young divorced after 25 years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Dre denied Young's claims in a statement, writing: "At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety."

His former spouse slammed the statement as "blatant lies".

She said: "I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25-year relationship."