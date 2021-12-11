Shrek the Musical stage show set to wow New Zealand audiences

The Broadway hit Shrek the Musical is heading our way after wowing fans around the world. Photo / Supplied

Hit Broadway show Shrek the Musical is New Zealand-bound – bringing with it a stage set-up worth $1 million.

The stage show –based on the Academy Award-winning film – has been a huge stage hit since it started touring the world in 2008, performing to sell-out audiences in Australia, America, the UK, Asia, Canada, South America and through Scandinavia.

Now it's New Zealand's turn, with the show to be performed in Auckland, Hamilton, Christchurch and Wellington between April and October.

Showcase Entertainment Group is producing the "theatre for younger audiences" version of the show, with a running time of about 75 minutes.

"All of my productions are designed to be accessible for as many people as possible," producer Layton Lillas said.

"I love to see kids being introduced to theatre at a really high level, but I also know being a dad to a 7-year-old that asking them to sit through two and a half hours is just too much.

"Our version of Shrek the Musical features a talented professional cast of 14 actors. The set alone is worth over $1 million and was used on both the UK and Australian tours, and a dragon that has its own 40-foot shipping container.

"Believe me everyone who comes will be blown away."

Showcase Entertainment Group has previously brought Dr Seuss's The Cat In The Hat to life on stage as well as produced the regional tour of Madagascar The Musical.

It will be performed at family friendly times – 10.30am and 2pm – and tickets start as low as $25.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketek this week.

The production will be operating under the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 guidelines and directives, meaning venues will require proof of a vaccine pass for anyone over the age of 12.