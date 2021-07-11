Girl with the golden lungs: Bella Hadid stuns with controversial dress at Cannes

Bella Hadid wows on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Model Bella Hadid has been wowing the crowds at the Cannes film festival over the past week – but her latest appearance is in her most daring outfit yet.

A full-length view of the outfit. Photo / Getty Images

Hadid, 24, walked the red carpet in a dramatic Schiaparelli haute couture gown, cut low and wide to expose her bare chest.

The gown was finished with a giant gold necklace, shaped like a pair of lungs, to preserve Hadid's modesty.

Harper's Bazaar reports that the avant-garde gown is from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Hadid has been turning looks on the Cannes red carpet over the past week. Photo / Getty Images

Page Six reports that Roseberry designed the gilded brass necklace, inspired by the human lungs, which is titled Golden trompe l'œil lungs with rhinestones.

It's the latest in a selection of impressive looks Hadid's brought to the red carpet this Cannes Film Festival – last week, she channelled old Hollywood glamour in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier white gown with a sheer black train and connecting halter-neck.

Hadid at the Annette screening on July 6. Photo / Getty Images

There's still time for some more stunning red carpet looks from Hadid; the Cannes Film Festival is due to finish this coming Saturday, July 17.

Meanwhile, it appears Hadid just went "Instagram official" with her rumoured new man - she posted this candid photo of herself with 33-year old art director Marc Kalman over the weekend:

Bella Hadid just went public with her new man. Photo / Instagram

It comes as Hadid's ex-boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, was once more spotted out and about with actress Angelina Jolie.