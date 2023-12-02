One Gen Zer has gone viral for starting a trend of quitting vaping for this reason.

One Gen Zer has gone viral for starting a trend of quitting vaping for this reason.

Gen Z may finally be ready to throw away their vapes - but not for the reason you might think.

The crackdown on vapes has been a source of much controversy over the last year, with young people being warned about the risks and dangers of smoking.

Despite the latest regulations, which include banning most disposable vapes, not allowing new vape shops within 300m of any schools, and enforcing generic flavour descriptions, vapes have in fact increased in popularity, reports BBC.

Getting Gen Zers to chuck their vapes has long felt like a losing battle, however there’s finally a glimmer of hope.

A movement has gone viral on TikTok which encourages young people to stop vaping to show solidarity with the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports news.com.au.

While Gen Z may seem unfazed by the health risks or growing environmental concerns associated with vapes, they apparently take social justice very seriously.

Vaping is on the rise due to the popularity of disposable vapes, which have "ridiculous flavours". Photo / Getty Images

TikTok user Kristina’s video went viral after she revealed she was quitting vaping after hearing about the child labour and slave-like conditions in the Congo mines.

Electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and disposal vapes are often powered by cobalt. A large amount of the world’s supply of the chemical element is mined in the Congo, and it has been reported that conditions are so bad that the workers’ basic human rights are infringed upon.

When Kristina learned this, she revealed on the popular video sharing platform that she was “f**king quitting” before adding that consumerism was to blame for the problems occurring in the Congo.

The former vaper revealed shat she had rarely replaced her phone, TV or other electronics over the years however she was constantly purchasing disposable vapes.

“The only thing I genuinely buy all the time is my vape, which has cobalt in it. My vape has literally the thing they mine in it,” she shared.

Kristina said she felt “disgusted” when she found out and wanted to make a difference by consuming less, so she decided to quit vaping.

Kristina said she felt “disgusted” when she found out and wanted to make a difference by consuming less, so she decided to quit vaping. Photo / Getty Images

“Look up what is going on in the Congo right now, and you look at your vape, I swear you’ll never see it the same,” she said.

She revealed that after realising what was happening in the Congo, every time she “hit” her vape, she just didn’t feel “comfortable” anymore.

“I’m going to quit vaping for the Congo,” she exclaimed and added that she hoped this clip reached her fellow vapers.

The TikTok started a conversation on social media among Gen Zs, with many others chiming in and deciding to quit vaping.

Congo produces two-thirds of the world's cobalt, a critical element in the batteries of electric cars, phones and vapes. Photo / Ashley Gilbertson, The New York Times

“Ladies we are switching to cigarettes, do it for Congo,” one wrote in the video’s comments.

“I could never quit because I don’t want to, but for Congo I will,” one alleged.

“Back to cigs it is; free Congo,” another said.

“Throwing mine away right now, Free Congo,” someone else shared.

Workers crushing cobalt-laden rocks to test their purity. Photo / Ashley Gilbertson, The New York Times

“I keep saying I’m going to quit but never do; I’ll quit for Congo, though,” one shared.

The video went so viral that it sparked a series of other TikTokers uploading clips telling young people to stop vaping.

It has had such an effect that it has created a cultural shift online for how Gen Zs view vaping.

Creator Flower Boy Serge pointed out the impact of the movement.

Women gather empty bags for reuse at a buying house where diggers sell cobalt outside the city of Kolwezi, Congo, on April 24, 2021. Dangerous mining conditions plague Congo, home to the world's largest supply of cobalt, a key ingredient in electric cars. Photo / Ashley Gilbertson/The New York Times

“You all wouldn’t quit for your own health, but once you found out those vapes were made of minerals mined from the Democratic Republic of Congo, you all were able to quit cold turkey; you’ve got my respect,” he said.

The TikTok, which gained millions of views, was flooded with users revealing that was the exact reason they were chucking their vapes.

“I am also quitting for the Congo,” one shared.

“I am quitting cold turkey,” another revealed.

“I’ve been cranky, but it is worth it,” another said.



