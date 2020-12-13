Gemma McCaw shares rare photo of daughter Charlotte on 2nd birthday

Gemma McCaw has shared an adorable photo of her daughter Charlotte celebrating her second birthday.

The star hockey player shared the photo showing husband and former All Black Richie McCaw, plus a giant hot pink balloon.

Their daughter Charlotte, who is nicknamed Lottie, is shown grinning from ear-to-ear and pointing with excitement at the camera.

"Happy 2nd birthday to our little darling. You are the sun, our moon and all of our stars," she wrote, captioning the post published yesterday on her social media accounts.

Gemma recently spoke to Jim Kayes on Radio Sport about her "bubble" she shares with her daughter Charlotte plus Richie McCaw.

"We've got a good wee rhythm going," Gemma McCaw told Jim Kayes on Radio Sport. "We do our exercise in the morning. Rich has actually just biked 100km on the wind trainer, which is a bit crazy and shows how bored he is currently. There's a Zwift app where you can hook in with people overseas or in New Zealand, so he's just done 100km with a couple of mates.

"Then there's also a whole long list of chores that we don't get around to doing because we've been away so much over the last few years, so we've been doing them and also some crosswords and reading.

"For us, it's quite nice to be able to do those things and relax. But definitely getting the exercise in the morning helps mentally, you feel pretty good all day and feel you can achieve a lot more."

The Black Sticks player came out of retirement to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the Covid-19 pandemic derailed her plans and she is now taking the time to re-evaluate her future.