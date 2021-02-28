Gaming the system: One of Australia's richest YouTuber's is a 25-year-old university dropout

Lachlan Power has endorsement deals with the likes of Emirates and The Pokémon Company. Photo / Lachlan Power, Instagram

Australia's richest YouTuber is a 25-year-old millennial university dropout who makes millions posting gaming videos online.

Brisbane-based Lachlan Power reportedly makes at least A$2.4 million ($2.5m) a year. He lives in a A$4.4m apartment and drives a A$200,000 Tesla X SUV.

The young millionaire has also been linked to international lingerie model Morgan Krizmanich.

He's the sixth most popular YouTuber in Australia, with 14.6m subscribers.

Power has deals with companies like Samsung and Disney, so it's no wonder he brings home the big bucks.

The son of Logan mayor Darren Power and bank manager mother Lynne, Power has three siblings who seemed to have had a pretty humble upbringing in Shailer Park, Brisbane.

In 2014 he decided to take up YouTube as a hobby, when the video game Fortnite became incredibly popular. A few years later and Power's channel has catapulted him into living a lifestyle of the rich and the famous.

Since then, he has started his own clothing label, Power by Lachlan, and endorses products from companies like Emirates and The Pokémon Company.

Power's family trust owns the incredible A$4.4m Kangaroo Point riverside apartment where he lives. The trust also owns a seven-bedroom property in Cornubia with a basketball court, pool and custom bar.

Power's Tesla SUV sports customised number plates reading 'BANTER'.

However, Power might be looking to start a new venture soon, with the YouTuber telling fans this week he wasn't "passionate" about his job any more.

"I just want to find the burning passion for creating Fortnite content that I once had …," he tweeted.

"For the record I love playing Fortnite and enjoy playing it almost everyday.

"Just creatively I can't find the passion I once did for creating content, [and] it feels like recycling another challenge video only draws me [further] away from it."