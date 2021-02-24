Covid 19 coronavirus: UK doctor blasts Gwyneth Paltrow's bizarre 'long Covid' remedies

Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial lifestyle brand has come under fire yet again for promoting alternative Covid remedies. Photo / Instagram

A UK National Health Service director has slammed Gwyneth Paltrow for promoting some bizarre methods for tackling "long Covid".

The Goop guru recently revealed that she'd contracted Covid-19, which left her with lingering symptoms including "long-tail fatigue and brain fog", reports the Daily Mail.

Paltrow, 48, then embarked on a "plant-based and keto" diet without alcohol or sugar, and fasts every day until 11am in an attempt to tackle her symptoms.

But national medical director for the NHS Professor Stephen Powis has warned that "serious science" should be applied to Covid-19 and that "influencers have a responsibility".

"Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves," he said.

"So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here.

"In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of Covid. We wish her well, but some of the solutions she's recommending are really not the solutions we'd recommend in the NHS," he went on to say.

"We need to take long Covid seriously and apply serious science. All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that."

Paltrow wrote on her lifestyle website Goop that she was starting a long-term healing plan.

"I had Covid-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," she wrote.

So she went to a "functional medicine practitioner" who "after he saw all my labs, explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual".

The Hollywood star turned wellness guru went on to say that everything she was doing "feels good, like a gift to my body".

"I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.

"A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy – and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let's make 2021 the year of never needing make-up, people!"

It's not the first time Paltrow has raised a few eyebrows. Her Goop brand candle named This Smells Like My Vagina went viral when it was first released.

It was followed by a candle named This Smells Like My Orgasm.