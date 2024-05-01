Despite their frosty relationship, Kate's parenting reportedly left a lasting impression. Photo / AP

Princess Kate has reportedly been a source of inspiration for Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show.

Despite the two sisters-in-law remaining estranged since Prince Harry and Megan’s decision to step away from royal duties in 2020, The Mirror has reported the Duchess of Sussex has found Kate’s parenting style a form of inspiration for her upcoming show.

The news outlet has reported Kate’s desire to include her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 6, in public appearances with the couple struck a chord with the former Suits actress.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, a source close to the Duchess said Meghan would like to follow a similar approach to introducing her and Harry’s children, Prince Archie, 4 and Princess Lilibet, 2, into the spotlight.

“She would love for Archie and Lilibet to make guest appearances on her new show as being a mum is a huge part of her life and wants to show off that part of her world, just like Kate does occasionally when she takes her children to work events,” the source said.

Despite the insider’s claim, Harry reportedly has other opinions and still feels “traumatised” by his childhood after being launched into the spotlight - a feeling he doesn’t want his children to experience.

“They’re in a completely different situation and Archie and Lili are never going to be anonymous and ‘normal’ kids because of who their parents are, so Meghan is hoping Harry will get on board with her plans soon,” the source said.

It comes after an announcement made to Deadline last month revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions is in the “early stages” of production for two new Netflix non-fiction series.

One of the shows, of which Meghan is an executive producer, will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship”. Michael Steed, who worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, will serve as the director of the project and the showrunner is Leah Hariton, who produced Selena Gomez’s Selena + Chef cooking show on HBO.

The other Netflix project will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo”, a sport the Duke of Sussex has played for years.

Harry often competes in charity matches. Recently he was spotted at a polo fundraiser for Sentebale, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to assist children and young people affected by inequality, poverty and HIV/Aids in southern Africa.

The Sussexes are both executive producers on the polo series while Milos Balac, known for his work on Welcome to Wrexham, is the showrunner.

Titles and release dates for the two Netflix series are set to be revealed in the next few months.