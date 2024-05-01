A total of 80 wedding guests were rushed to hospital in Mexico following a wedding in which more than 100 people fell sick from eating food served at the event.

It was supposed to be the bride and groom’s best day of their lives. Instead their big day turned into mass vomiting event after more than 100 guests were left sick with at least 80 requiring hospital treatment.

On Saturday Aranza Rodriguez, who was a guest of the groom, attended a ceremony in Cuernavaca, Mexico, and was rushed to hospital after falling ill with a bacterial infection along with 100 guests.

The wedding started at 4pm with dinner to be served at 6pm.

Rodriguez arrived around 8pm and recalled seeing a number of guests with headaches, stomach pains vomiting and diarrhoea.

Despite this, she soldiered on and ate her meal as ambulances were arriving at the scene to attend to other sick wedding-goers.

Then things went downhill when they suffered poisoning from mushrooms.

The sick wedding guests were provided IV treatment and medicine at the hospitals and were discharged within four to five hours after they were admitted.

The sick wedding guest revealed the appetiser was wild mushrooms with goat cheese and tomato coulis, following by chicken breast stuffed with spinach, tarragon, asparagus and sweet potato puree.

Rodriguez recalled the wild mushrooms having a “very strong chemical” aftertaste before becoming sick.

Video of the mass illness incident was captured on social media, showing two women hunched over a chair after vomiting, while others were lying on hospital beds with IV drips in their arms.

Other clips show several well-dressed attendees being loaded into ambulances, and a young girl lying in a hospital bed later.

Morelos Health Services spokesperson Héctor Barón Olivares said the victims were discharged after receiving the necessary treatment for the effects of food poisoning.

“They were treated immediately, kept under observation, and then discharged. Various probably causes will be analysed, such as bacteria in the food,” he said.

Guests said men were served a different meal to women – but both fell seriously ill.

An investigation into the cause of the illness outbreak is ongoing.



