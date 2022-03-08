Turns out you don't have to throw out your avocados just yet. Photo / Getty Images

Avocados tend to ripen when we're not looking - meaning we often end up throwing them away because they're overripe.

But it turns out there's a simple trick to keeping them in perfect condition for up to two weeks, reports the Daily Mail.

The hack was shared in the parenting Facebook page Mum Central after going viral on Tiktok.

To keep your avos fresher for longer, all you have to do is fill up a large jug or jar of water and place the fruit inside.

The jar can sit in your fridge for up to two weeks and will keep your avocados hydrated, ripe and ready to eat.

You can also use this trick for other water-heavy vegetables, like bok choy and carrots.

Simply store your avocados in a jar of water in the fridge. Photo / Home Cooking Australia / Facebook

The Facebook user who first shared the hack on the page was mind-blown after trying it.

"Did you already know this? Avocados stay good for-freaking-ever if you put them in water in the fridge. They're perfect. I'm speechless," she wrote.

'Wow! I will be trying this as soon as I get home,' another wrote.

Another shared that the water hack also works with halved avocados.

Stephanie Kelley shared a video to Instagram showing the process and kept the halved fruit in a bowl of water for two days.

A Sydney nutritionist has also revealed three other ways to keep avocados from browning.

Rebecca Gawthorne revealed that you can use lemon, olive oil and even onion to stop discolouration.

This simple hack stops your avocados from turning brown. Photo / Getty Images

Gawthorne shared the tips on her Nourish Naturally Instagram page.

"The browning of an avocado is a natural chemical reaction called oxidisation that occurs when a cut avocado is exposed to oxygen in the air," she explained.

"While it's safe to eat, brown avocados are not very aesthetically pleasing and can taste a bit bitter," she added.