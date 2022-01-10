'Furious' Prince William didn't want to attend statue unveiling with Harry

Prince William was reportedly "furious" with Prince Harry at the time of their late mother's statue unveiling. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Mail has reported that a "furious" Prince William "didn't want to attend Princess Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry".

Sources have claimed William's emotions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey almost overshadowed the event.

The unveiling of the late princess' bronze statue came a mere few weeks after the Sussexes' exclusive interview where they spoke of their time in the royal family and ultimately what led them to resign from their duties and now sources are saying William had "taken the view that he could only "give so much".

According to a royal aide, the interview resulted in the Duchess of Cambridge having to be a peacemaker between the brothers, "Kate was amazing behind the scenes when Harry came."

While another insider said, "William has had a year from hell, and she has been fantastic supporting him."

Gary Goldsmith, the duchess' uncle, described her as a "brilliant arbiter and peacemaker" while insisting she was doing everything she could to mend the relationship between her husband and his brother.

The brothers' relationship was already strained before the Sussexes' interview with royal insiders reporting the brothers had barely spoken in two years due to constant arguments over Meghan Markle, her treatment of staff and the family's decision to relocate to America.

Prince William and Prince Harry after they unveiled a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The interview only added fuel to the fire with the couple claiming they were "abandoned by the Royal Family", accusing them of racism towards their son Archie, as well as saying the duchess made Meghan cry on her wedding day.

Sources close to Earl Spencer were reportedly hoping the statue unveiling would be a welcome reuniting for the two princes but insiders have said the Duke of Cambridge did not greet his brother at the event, instead, James Holt, a former press officer at Kensington Palace and now head of the Archewell Foundation, welcomed Prince Harry.

The brothers issued a brief joint statement after the unveiling but were barely seen engaging in conversation.

People reported the Duchess of Cambridge had found it "tough" seeing her husband so "distraught" over the estrangement with a source saying, "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together."

Other sources have reported the fallout has been tough for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, with one saying the duchess is unlikely to ever forgive stepson Harry while another said Charles has found it "really hard".