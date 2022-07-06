Prince Harry is said to be "fuming" after a recent royal shake-up. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "tucked away" behind other members of the royal family during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, visited the UK last month to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's historic 70-year reign and now an expert has said the couple were "relegated".

Speaking to True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, royal expert and biographer Duncan Larcombe has suggested the duke and duchess were seated behind the Duke of Gloucester during the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral as part of a "drastic" royal shake-up.

Meanwhile, other more prominent members of the royal family – like Prince William and Kate - were seated in the front row.

"Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life," Larcombe said.

"They [Meghan and Harry] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester.

"They didn't take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping the Colour and fair play to them."

Prince Harry and Meghan were "relegated" during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

Larcombe went on to say Prince Harry "will be fuming" about the way he was treated, a statement that comes one month after Angela Levin - an author who spent a year with the Sussexes while writing Prince Harry's biography, also said Harry would be upset after his trip home.

"You can take your pick with things they were excluded from [during the Jubilee weekend]. Whether they excluded themselves or not, they flew home on a private jet before the thing had even finished.

"That you could say was just them being respectful of not stealing the limelight but that will not be how Prince Harry sees it.

"He will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated – if it was the royal family who said, 'You're not coming to the royal box', 'You are not going to sit there' while the likes of Mike Tindall and other minor non-working royals were there."

During the Californian-based couple's time in the UK they only attended one public Jubilee event and were met with a frosty reception from the public.

After attending a service of thanksgiving for Her Majesty, the couple exited St Paul's Cathedral, where they were initially met with a chorus of cheers before people began booing them.

Daily Mail reported the couple received a similar greeting when they arrived for the event.

Meanwhile, inside the service, they sat across the aisle from Prince William and Kate but were not seen acknowledging each other or making any eye contact.