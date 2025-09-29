In my 2010 focus groups, many young Australian women believed their male partners would be unlikely to share household and caring duties with them. As a result, they (reluctantly) expected to give up or reduce investment in their careers once they were partnered and had children.
Some insight may be gained from two online trends that actively promote a return to traditional gender roles: the manosphere and the tradwives movement.
The manosphere
The manosphere is a loose collection of online forums where misogyny and the harassment of women are openly promoted. Denizens of the manosphere are loud and aggressive in expressing their criticisms of women.
One criticism has been gaining prominence: that men’s wellbeing is suffering as a result of women becoming more independent.
It’s possible young women are supporting traditional gender roles as a reaction to some of this public criticism.
Teenage boys around the country are being bombarded with toxic narratives about masculinity and the opposite sex on social media. How can we stop them from falling down the 'manosphere' rabbit hole? Youth educator Daniel Principe says it's going take all of us from — parents, communities, sporting clubs, schools, all the way up to government — to safeguard the next generation. Siobhan Marin investigates the rise of teen misogyny in Hijacking Adolescence on Compass. Watch the episode 6:30pm Sunday on ABC TV and iview. #Manosphere#ABCNews#Teenagers#ToxicMasculinity
In this view, women are natural nurturers and carers, mothers and housekeepers, while men are natural protectors and providers. Successful relationships, in the manosphere view, happen when both partners stick to these roles.
This view represents a danger to women, particularly in light of recent research showing young adults excused intimate partner violence from a man to a woman if a woman did not conform to her designated role.
Young women may believe supporting traditional gender roles will help them avoid potentially harmful conflict with partners.
Tradwives
The female equivalent to the manosphere is a collection of online female influencers. Many of these are “tradwives”, short for traditional wives.
A key message of the tradwives movement is that “having it all” is too hard and women should allow themselves the freedom to focus on home and family.
This may appeal to young women feeling pressured to achieve in a world where the system is stacked against them.
But in romanticising the homemaker role, the tradwives movement wilfully ignores the risks in these traditional arrangements for women. One such risk is women who are financially dependent on their partners may find it harder to leave abusive relationships.
Where to next?
Returning to traditional gender roles is mired in potential pitfalls for women, including vulnerability to abuse and control.
What might it mean for young men? They did not show increased support for traditional gender roles in our data. This suggests that, despite the influence of online spaces, young men may not want to take on stereotypical “provider” roles.
That being the case, how will Australia’s young adults reconcile these differences? Change in key markers of gender equality – equally shared parenting and housework, in particular – continue to be glacially slow.
We can legislate against gendered violence, but we can’t legislate housework. Until the underlying drivers of gender inequality are addressed, progress towards a gender-equal society will continue to be slow.