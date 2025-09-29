Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Lifestyle

From the manosphere to tradwives: Why are young women embracing traditional gender roles?

Opinion by
Linda Peach - The Conversation
Other·
6 mins to read
Psychology lecturer, Charles Sturt University

Recent signs suggest young adults may are embracing the idea that men should be dominant, while women play a supporting role. Photo / 123rf

Recent signs suggest young adults may are embracing the idea that men should be dominant, while women play a supporting role. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Research shows young women are increasingly supporting traditional gender roles compared with 14 years ago.
  • Young men showed no change in their support for paternalism or gendered roles over the same period.
  • Online trends such as the manosphere and tradwives encourage women to focus on looking after the home, the man and the family.

For decades, research and activism have highlighted the pitfalls for women when stereotypical gendered roles are prioritised in heterosexual relationships.

But recent signs suggest young adults may once again be embracing the idea that men should be dominant, while women play a supporting role.

In our research, we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save