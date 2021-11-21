From abandoned to Insta-famous: Midas, the four-eared kitten becomes social media sensation

Born with four ears and a malformed jaw, Midas was initially abandoned, but later lovingly adopted by Canis Dosemeci and her family. Photo / Getty Images

Born with four ears and a malformed jaw, Midas was initially abandoned, but later lovingly adopted by Canis Dosemeci and her family. Photo / Getty Images

Born in a backyard in Minkara, Turkey, alongside her six siblings, was a tiny kitten with a rare genetic mutation.

With four ears and a malformed jaw it did not look like there was a lot of hope for the future of the tiny black feline. Fate stepped in, however, and the unique kitten was adopted by Canis Dosemeci and her family, who worried that her health problems may prevent others from wanting to give her a home.

The Dosemeci family named their new family member Midas, after the mythical king who was given donkey ears as punishment by the gods, but could also turn anything he touched into gold.

Joined by her Golden Retriever siblings, Suzi and Zeyno, Midas' daily adventures soon became an Instagram hit. With more than 94,000 followers on Instagram alone, Midas is proving to be equal to her golden name.

"We have never thought of buying a cat, we just wanted to rescue a cat from the street, and we wanted to adopt her," Canis Dosemeci told Reuters.

Midas is rendered even more special by the fact that all four of her ears are connected to her ear canal. It is not clear if her extra set of ears gives her super hearing, but it certainly doesn't hamper her daily life, or affect her growing fame.

"People are so surprised, they can't believe it," Dosemeci said to Reuters. "Everyone wants to come to see her, or they want photos."

Dosemeci describes meeting Midas as "love at first sight" and says she knew the second she met her that she was going to take her home.

Midas is still only four months old and who knows what lies ahead for this one-of-a-kind kitty.