French investigators want to quiz Prince Andrew in Jeffrey Epstein underage sex ring probe

French investigators want to interview Prince Andrew as part of their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein underage sex ring.

Police have charged 74-year-old French modelling boss Jean-Luc Brunel with raping minors and sexual harassment – allegations which could result in a life sentence.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 37, claims she was trafficked by Epstein and pressured into having sex with Prince Andrew.

Giuffre alleges she also had "sexual relations" with Brunel several times when she was aged between 16 and 19.

Brunel is also accused of supplying girls for an orgy on the billionaire's "Paedo Island" in the Caribbean.

Prince Andrew and Brunel strongly deny any wrongdoing.

Brunel set up modelling agency MC2, which prosecutors claim was a cover for a sex trafficking ring run by Epstein and his ex, Ghislaine Maxwell.

French officials have been probing Epstein's crimes since August.

A source told The Sun: "We have issued numerous appeals for witnesses and Prince Andrew is clearly a witness to Epstein's conduct over many years.

"Beyond that Andrew is said to have visited Epstein's home in Paris and had relations with the victims Brunel is accused of abusing.

"Andrew's testament is crucial and he could of course be summoned."

However, a source close to Prince Andrew told The Sun he has never met with Brunel. "No ifs, no buts".

Investigators could legally apply to interview Prince Andrew in France but his royal status would create difficulties.

Lisa Bloom, lawyer for an alleged victim of Brunel, said yesterday: "At long last another accused Epstein enabler is being brought to justice.

"Prince Andrew — time to make good on your promise of co-operating with authorities, or you may be next."

Brunel is suspected of having been part of a global underage sex ring organised by Epstein.