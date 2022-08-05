Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

France-based Māori artist and carver George Nuku in Vienna - visionary, masterful

7 minutes to read
Aotearoa artist George Nuku leads a group to the The Imperial Palace, which houses the Weltmuseum, where Nuku has an exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Aotearoa artist George Nuku leads a group to the The Imperial Palace, which houses the Weltmuseum, where Nuku has an exhibition. Photo / Supplied

By Max Oettli

Artist and carver George Tamihana Nuku (Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūwharetoa) is based in France and presenting powerful work all over Europe. Max Oettli attends the launch of his exhibition in Vienna, in a heat wave.

A very hot, late afternoon in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.