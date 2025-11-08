After 20 years working behind bars, she finally broke free from her own past to follow her dreams! Photo / Hagen Hopkins
For most of her life, Rhonda Hāpi-Smith was certain about one thing: she wasn’t going to be a prison officer like her father and siblings. But in her thirties, after drifting through unsatisfying jobs, she felt a different kind of pull – toward purpose, structure and service.
Though she knewshe would be forever changed once she put on the uniform, she says dedicating the past 20 years of her life to prison work was the right decision.
“I came out battered and worn, but I’d do it all again,” shares the 58-year-old from her home in Wellington. “There was something about the job that gave me a reason.”
She has now turned the wild and often dangerous experiences of the past two decades into her first book, Inside the Wire: True Stories from a New Zealand Prison Officer.
Throughout her time working in prisons, writing was always an outlet for Rhonda. From the very beginning, she committed to separating her identity on the inside from who she was in the outside world.