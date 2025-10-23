Advertisement
100,000 nurses, teachers, firefighters, prison staff and others join public sector walkout despite wild weather

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Thousands from the health and education sector at Aotea Square taking part in major strike action.

An estimated 100,000 public sector workers took to the streets in what was billed as one of the country’s largest strikes in decades yesterday.

But rallies in Wellington, Wairarapa and Canterbury had to be cancelled because of severe weather, with dangerous wind gusts of up to 150km/h affecting some areas.

