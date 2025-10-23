An estimated 100,000 public sector workers took to the streets in what was billed as one of the country’s largest strikes in decades yesterday.
But rallies in Wellington, Wairarapa and Canterbury had to be cancelled because of severe weather, with dangerous wind gusts of up to 150km/h affecting some areas.
A Public Service Association (PSA) spokesperson said it estimated more than 100,000 people were involved in the “mega strike”, including doctors, nurses, teachers, prison staff, firefighters and other healthcare personnel.
E tū union director and former Labour minister Michael Wood said he understood the strike was the largest protest in New Zealand in 45 years.
At a rally in Rotorua, New Zealand Nurses Organisation delegate and Rotorua Hospital emergency department nurse Denise Taplin told the crowd she recently responded to an emergency call bell after a doctor had collapsed “mid-procedure”.
“She was at six hours in her shift – she made sure that all her colleagues had gone off for a break and had something to eat, but she hadn’t,” Taplin said.
Other workers were concerned with a lack of critical resources.
New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union member David Phillips said his truck broke down the morning before the Auckland strike.
On Sunday, Public Service Minister Judith Collins wrote an open letter to patients, students and families claiming the strike was “politically motivated by the unions”.
“This industrial action is unfair and unwarranted,” Collins said.
“And to all the parents of younger children, who have had to rearrange their usual commitments, I urge you to ask your children’s teachers why their union arranged a strike in a week when many schools already have teacher-only days, followed by Labour Day on Monday.”
Labour MP Kieran McAnulty told the crowd in Rotorua the Government was trying to ignore the massive strikes.
“They are trying to turn patients against the nurses ... and parents against the teachers. But they’re not going to win,” McAnulty said.
Westbrook School principal Colin Watkins said there needed to be a bipartisan approach to fix systemic issues in education and health.
“I’ve seen in almost every election, education and health have been used as a political football,” Watkins said.
Emergency situations forced some people who were striking to return to work early.