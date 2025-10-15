Advertisement
Auckland Prison unit housing mosque shooter has colourful $400,000 makeover with fresh paint job

Benjamin Plummer
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The prison unit housing New Zealand’s most notorious and dangerous criminals, including mosque terrorist Brenton Tarrant, has had a fresh paint job with colourful designs and shapes in a bid to lift its “oppressive” surroundings. Composite image / NZME

The Department of Corrections spent more than $400,000 on a makeover – complete with a fresh paint job and colourful designs – of the prison unit housing New Zealand’s most notorious criminals, including mosque terrorist Brenton Tarrant.

The costly renovation at the Prisoners of Extreme Risk (Peru) inside Auckland Prison – also known as Paremoremo – was carried out over the past couple of months to address reports which classed it as “oppressive” and “inhuman”.

