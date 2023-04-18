Former Archbishop Carey was 'pitched in to help' with 'deep thinking' Charles and 'less driven' Diana. Photo / Getty Images

The former Archbishop of Canterbury, who was asked to help mend relations between the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, has divulged that the couple were never going to be “successful” in a new documentary-style series about the royals.

George Carey, who held the high position in the church from 1991 to 2002, revealed in ITVX’s The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor that he was “pitched in to help” rescue the pair’s unstable marriage, according to Daily Mail.

He says: “I found myself as the Archbishop of Canterbury pitched in to this. I remember one meeting at Number 10 Downing Street with [former Prime Minister] John Major and some members of the Cabinet, wrestling with what we could do to help.”

“The role I took was to try and meet up,” added Carey, who claimed the “dynamic between” the Prince and Princess of Wales “was not going to be successful”.

“Charles deep thinking, a slower personality, reflective. Diana, dynamic, vibrant, less driven, it wasn’t going to work.”

For hundreds of years, the Archbishops of Canterbury have provided support and advice to members of the monarchy regarding some of their most delicate issues.

Famously, Henry VIII turned to Thomas Cranmer when tossing up the idea of divorcing his second wife, Anne Boleyn. As the history books prove, Cranmer got his way.

In recent times, Cranmer’s modern-day successor, Justin Welby, was called in by King Charles when discussing Prince Harry’s attendance at the upcoming coronation on May 6.

The Mail on Sunday revealed that while Charles brokered a deal for the Duke of Sussex to attend, he was met with resistance on the subject from Prince William.

Senior sources close to Lambeth Palace have reported that the King wanted Welby to negotiate with the feuding sons and come to an agreement on Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s presence at Westminster Abbey’s ceremony.

Last week, the Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would be attending the Coronation alone, with his wife and two children, Archie and Lilibet, staying in Montecito.

In just three weeks’ time, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned in front of 2000 people in Westminster Abbey and the world via broadcast.



