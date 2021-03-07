Footage captures moment hearing impaired baby listens to mother's voice for the first time

Footage of a Perth boy hearing his mother's name for the first has taken the internet by storm.

Harrison Rex was diagnosed with impaired hearing just 14 hours after being born, but has since been given the gift of hearing.

Mother Eisha-Marie Stone said she spent countless sleepless nights researching how to help her son hear before getting help from WA-based not-for-profit Telethon Speech and Hearing.

A video captured by his grandmother shows the adorable moment the youngster hears sound for the first time, thanks to a set of hearing implants.

The change on young Harrison's face from bemused to triumphant as he hears his first sounds is a heartwarming buzz for everyone involved.

"I just said his name, 'Harrison, Hi Harrison' and he let out this massive beaming smile," she told PerthNow.

"It was the biggest feeling of relief, I couldn't even begin to describe it.

"I was not expecting the big emotional reaction from a 6.5 week old.

The heartwarming moment six-week-old Harrison Rex hears for the first time was caught on camera by his mother. Photo / Supplied

"In all honesty, I was still probably in denial about his impairment... until this moment. The pure happiness that exploded from his tiny body was such an amazing experience."

Harrison started a programme with Telethon at 4-months-old and now at two, he can form sentences and speak like other children his age.