Add these drinks to your chilly bin this summer. Photos / Supplied

Each summer, more and more delicious drinks made right here in Aotearoa hit the shelves.

The number of flavours on offer can be overwhelming, so we’ve done the homework for you and rounded up a few of our favourites to save you some time on your summer shopping.

The best thing about these summer drinks is that it couldn’t be easier to dress them up for an occasion, whether it’s your end-of-year work do or your family Christmas dinner. Pretty glasses, plenty of ice and some delicious garnishes are all you need for the perfect at-home cocktail.

Or you can simply pop them in the chilly bin for your next picnic - you’ll be the most popular person at the beach.

Pals red peach and yuzu

No summer drinks list is complete without a nod to Pals, and their newest flavour The Red One is a great place to start. Combining vodka and soda with red peach and yuzu, it’s fruity and refreshing.

These pretty red pastel-coloured cans would also make for a great Christmas gift, on their own or as part of a hamper of goodies.

Pals vodka, red peach, yuzu and soda. Photo / Supplied

Major Major vodka, passionfruit and sparkling water

Major Major’s most popular flavour is their vodka, passionfruit and sparkling water combo - nothing says summer like a hit of passionfruit.

Crack it open and pour into a glass with a slice of lime and plenty of ice to dress it up.

Major Major vodka, passionfruit and sparkling water. Photo / Supplied

Native vodka and sparkling water with lemon and yuzu

Native’s most beloved flavour is their vodka and sparkling water with lemon and yuzu - it’s simple, fresh and delicious.

Founder Guy Hobson reveals the brand teamed up with Kiwi artist Flox to create the beautiful artwork featured on the drinks. It’s Kiwi summer in a can.

Native vodka and sparkling water with lemon and yuzu. Photo / Supplied

Fling espresso martini

Small Kiwi business Fling Cocktails have some delicious creations on offer, but our favourite is their Espresso Martini.

Shake up the nitrogen-infused cans, crack them open and pour into a martini glass - pop a couple coffee beans or a grating of chocolate on top for an extra flourish.

Fling espresso martini. Photo / Supplied

Social vodka, strawberry, mint and sparkling water

Social Drinks Co have plenty of flavours on offer, but one that stands out is their vodka, strawberry and mint with sparkling water.

It’s a fresh and fruity take on the classic mojito - add to a tall glass with plenty of crushed mint leaves and pop a strawberry on the side and you’ve just made the ultimate Christmas cocktail. You’re welcome.

Social vodka, strawberry, mint and sparkling water. Photo / Supplied



