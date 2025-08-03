So how do you cut through the noise and confusion and get what you need without breaking the bank?

Matt Wood, AUT senior lecturer and registered clinical exercise physiologist, and ShadowCamp founder and trainer Moni Meredith explain what equipment and gear you really need for a basic fitness plan.

All the gear and no idea

In a culture obsessed with shortcuts, where it feels like social media profits from quick fixes, opinions and misguided advice, Meredith and Wood both understand it’s no wonder people feel lost before they even begin.

“Start by looking at your actual life,” says Meredith. “Your schedule, your environment, your hurdles. Time, budget, injury, kids, confidence, motivation. Be honest about the kind of support you actually need — physically and mentally. That clarity shapes the best starting point for you."

Wood notes it’s crucial to look at what you want your future to look like when figuring out where to start.

“Most people want to build or maintain good health and wellbeing habits to enable them to enjoy what they like to do. The majority of people’s goals are often quite straightforward, but people tend to struggle with what good exercise, physical activity, and other lifestyle habits look like and/or how to progress them over time.”

Wood adds that people struggle most when it comes to sticking to generic physical activity guidelines long-term.

“There are many reasons for this, including a lack of appropriate behavioural strategies and a lack of individualisation to suit each individual’s needs,” the clinical exercise physiologist says.

What you’ll actually need

A training plan

Before you consider spending hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars on equipment, Wood says you are better off investing in professional individualised exercise advice and some initial demonstration.

“The key is to develop a sound applied skill-set that is supported by tailored behavioural strategies, including support from friends and family.”

He adds that for generally healthy individuals, the plan should include basic fitness principles, but a professional can help you figure out exactly where you are and want to be.

“It should meet you where you’re at, account for your environment, and progress you forward with purpose. Mobility, flow, technique cues — it all matters."

Meredith agrees, noting that without a plan, “it’s a fast track to overwhelm, underwhelm, or both”.

“Life isn’t designed to be plain sailing. Most people don’t quit because they’re lazy. They quit because they never had structure — or the tools to fail forward,” she notes.

A training plan can help keep you accountable when starting your fitness journey. Photo / 123rf

Fitness tracker

For those looking for cardio-based fitness routines, Wood says most people don’t need any special equipment, but a GPS heart watch or similar can make it more fun and hold you accountable.

“Some people are highly motivated by tracking physical metrics and enjoy sharing activities with others via social exercise apps such as Strava,” he says.

“As with anything, the investment in equipment for cardio activities often comes down to behavioural factors. It’s helpful (but not always necessary) if you enjoy what you are doing, turn it into a habit, and are motivated enough to sustain the activity over the long term.”

Weights

When it comes to physical equipment, Meredith says she always likes to start with dumbbells.

“Adjustable weights are a smart long-term investment for both progression and your wallet. But some of the cheaper dial-up sets can be clunky, chunky, and restrict movement — or worse, feel unsafe.“

Meredith says that both The Warehouse and Kmart have “solid, affordable and adjustable sets”.

She also notes that if you feel a little unsure when it comes to grip, some gloves can help with sweaty hands and improving grip so form and safety don’t suffer.

Wood says that while you could get into shape by using body weight-based exercises (calisthenics), people need to know how to progressively modify calisthenics exercises to provide enough stimulus for adaptation.

“This is where affordable equipment essentials come into play. While there are a number of options available, it is hard to beat affordable home-based options such as an adjustable weight dumbbell set, or a set of tubing or bands.”

Wood says weights are one of the most versatile and robust pieces of equipment that can be picked up for under $100.

“You can easily add more load as you get stronger, and unlike tubing and bands, they last indefinitely, assuming you look after them.”

Adjustable weights can be a great investment for beginning weight training. Photo / 123rf

Resistance bands/TheraBand

Small but powerful, Meredith says resistance bands or TheraBands are great for activating smaller stabilising muscles.

“They’re perfect for warm-ups, mobility and learning how to feel a muscle under tension. Because you’ve got to know where you’re meant to feel a movement. Bands teach connection. Every kit needs one.”

Sneakers

The right footwear can play an important part in any fitness routine, be it at the gym or pounding the pavement. But it’s important to factor in unique needs when choosing a shoe, says Meredith.

“No two feet are the same — some need ankle support, others prefer minimal cushioning. What matters is how they perform under pressure for your feet. Do you need stability through the heel and ankle? Shock absorption through the sole?"

And it’s not just the buying that’s important, the trainer says, noting it’s just as important to know when to replace them.

“Your feet are your foundation — worn-out shoes can throw everything off, from joint alignment to balance and power output."

The right shoes should support the foot and body during exercise. Photo / 123rf

Activewear

“Good footwear and attire are important for some modes of exercise,” says Wood, adding that “most people are looking to get in shape for general health, well-being, and to feel good about themselves, rather than a highly specific goal.”

Meredith says that while you don’t necessarily need specific training clothes to start, we are “dopamine-driven characters” and what we wear can affect how we “show up”.

“Start with a supportive bra that sets your posture — shoulders back, chest proud."

She adds that it’s not just the bra that’s there to support your goals, it’s underwear too.

“You’d be shocked how often I get asked about underwear. And fair enough — one bad pair can ruin an entire workout. Fabric matters - some are moisture-wicking and fast-drying. Others? They cling, soak, rub. I recommend seamless with grip lining. Because if it doesn’t stay put, it’s going on a journey," says the trainer.

For tights and shorts, Meredith says choose bottoms that suit your shape, not your neighbour’s.

“For some of us, 7/8 length is full length.”

And the waistband is important too, she adds, noting “the right band isn’t about size — it’s about how it moves & performs to your body composition.”

Meredith says it’s not worth sacrificing your security for on-trend gear - choose something that makes you feel fantastic and supported.

“Choose fabrics that support you — not trigger the noise. If it kicks off your insecurity, that lie will grow — don’t hand it the microphone. Sometimes a thicker fabric doesn’t just hold you in — it holds your power up.

“And don’t hide in black by default. You’re not here to blend in — you’re here to remind yourself you’re strong, capable and deserve to take up space.”